Community gathers to say their final goodbyes to Terry Baucom, longtime owner of B&D Comics

ROANOKE, Va. – On the day of Terry Baucom’s funeral, an entire community gathered to share their memories of a woman beloved by all.

“She’s so vivacious and loving and open. She cares about everybody and remembers everything,” Brenda McGuire. “She makes you feel like you’re the only person in the room when you’re there.”

Baucom passed away at age 69 due to complications of breast cancer, but asking anybody who came to her visitation before the funeral would result in a positive story full of laughs.

“As I got older, I really got to know her as a person and just how funny and kind and silly and helpful and caring she really was,” Jason Turner said.

As the owner of B&D Comics, she loved nothing more than to introduce new comic books to her customers.

Even if she didn’t have the books, she would give recommendations to other comic shops that weren’t hers.

“Her love of comic books is important, but I think her love of inspiring people to love comic books is just a little more forefront,” McGuire said.

Baucom’s love of comics was well known, but she had other passions, such as The Beatles and animals, which helped her get along with everyone she met.

Those passions helped her leave a mark on everyone she met, which makes the memories people have of her last longer than the comics she loved to talk about.

“It’s such a huge impact to all of us in Roanoke and beyond, she was just bigger than life and more than I think she ever quite realized.”

B&D comics will remain open through Baucom’s wife, Daina Fain, ensuring her legacy lives on.