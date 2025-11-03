30 Days of Hope: Meet Kyle!

Sixteen-year-old Kyle is a creative and determined young man with a big heart and an even bigger imagination.

He loves spending time outside, collecting interesting items he finds in nature, and turning them into fun projects. When he’s not outdoors, you can usually find him playing cards, drawing, or talking about his future.

Kyle has big dreams — he hopes to one day become a sheriff or an artist.

“Things I’m good at is baseball, football, and cornhole,” he said proudly.

Known for his unique sense of humor, Kyle has a knack for making people laugh. He’s curious, resilient, and fascinated by how things work— especially electronics.

To Kyle, family means one thing above all else: love.

“The thing I want in a family is to feel loved,” Kyle said. “And to be loved by the parents.”

Kyle is looking for a patient and caring family who will encourage his creativity, share in his laughter, and give him the stability and affection he deserves — a place where he can truly feel at home.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Kyle, click here.

You can also learn about Kyle here.