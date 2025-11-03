30 Days of Hope: Meet Taylor!

Fifteen-year-old Taylor, has a simple motto that sums up their favorite things in life.

“Sleep, eat, dogs, repeat,” they said with a smile.

Outgoing and full of energy, Taylor loves to be part of everything that’s happening. Whether it’s playing football, spending time outside, or making crafts like painting and coloring, Taylor is always eager to learn, create and connect with others.

Dogs are Taylor’s favorite animal — and they love sharing everything they know about them. A dream day for Taylor would include a trip to the dog park, followed by some time hanging out with family.

Taylor says they would love to have an older brother, a younger sister, and a yard to run around and play in. But what they want most of all is a place where they truly belong.

“Belonging means to feel like you are at home,” Taylor said. “Any moms out there who have been in foster care, I’m pretty sure you know what it feels like. It doesn’t feel like home. But I would like it to at least feel like home. Where the heart is.”

Taylor is looking for a family who will accept them unconditionally — a loving, supportive home filled with laughter, understanding, and of course, dogs.

