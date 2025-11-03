Man arrested following store burglary in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested on Saturday following a burglary that occurred at Layne’s Country Store, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they were dispatched the the store after reports of a burglary in progress. When the store owner arrived in the morning, he found someone already inside the building. The suspect then fled on foot.

Authorities said upon arrival, they soon found a person matching the suspect’s description near the store. After investigation, 39-year-old Jeremy R. Young was arrested on the following charges:

One count of breaking and entering (felony)

One count of destruction of property (felony)

One count of petit larceny (misdemeanor)

one count of trespass with intent to damage property (misdemeanor)

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.