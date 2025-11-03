Virginia candidates campaign across commonwealth ahead of Tuesday’s election

ROANOKE, Va. – The polls will open for the 2025 general election at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Statewide candidates spent Monday crossing the commonwealth trying to get their supporters to the polls and win over the undecided.

Democratic candidate for governor and former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger spent most of the day in the Richmond area. Her opponent, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, stopped in Roanoke with Attorney General Jason Miyares and candidate for Lt. Governor as part of a last-minute push.

The candidates stressed the importance of Southwest Virginia, which has voted strongly Republican, to counteract Democratic strength elsewhere in the state.

“It’s extremely important. If anyone voted last year and thinks, I’m not gonna turn out, that is a big mistake. Everything is on the line for Virginia tomorrow,” Reid told 10 News in an interview.

For her part, Earle-Sears encouraged voters to keep what she called the successes of the current administration in Richmond going while criticizing Spanberger for her policies and positions.

“Why would we vote for her then? I mean, she’s telling us what she’s going to do, believe her,” Earle-Sears said.

Meanwhile, Spanberger spent the day greeting voters in the Richmond area after holding rallies in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads over the weekend.

“We’re excited about the fact that Virginians tomorrow will make clear that we want a governor who’s focused on lowering costs, strengthening our communities, strengthening our public schools, and growing our economy despite all of the challenges that we see coming out of D.C.,” Spanberger said. “I plan on ensuring that we don’t just win tomorrow, but that we crush it.”

Both parties also focused on control of the House of Delegates. Democrats have a narrow 51-49 majority, so a few races could make a difference in how much of the agenda of whoever is elected governor Tuesday gets passed.