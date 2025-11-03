WATCH: Hotline now open in Bedford County for SNAP recipients

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The White House says it will partially fund SNAP, the federal food assistance program. The administration will use contingency funds to pay SNAP recipients, but the money is only enough for about half of those people, leaving millions in limbo.

In Bedford County, the Department of Social Services has opened a special hotline to help residents who have questions about their benefits. Local nonprofits, such as the Shepherd’s Table, are also working to assist people who are affected.

“When people become concerned or panicked about the food for themselves, they’re going to increase their use of this facility,” said Andre Namek, manager of the Shepherd’s Table. “This time, however, even though we were preparing, we didn’t notice any increase in customers.”

The hotline will operate through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.