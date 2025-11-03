WATCH LIVE: Press conference set for Danville’s Operation Washout ‘No Limits’

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is set to hold a press conference on Operation Washout ‘No Limits.’

During the meeting, details of the operation will be released, as well as the future focus on the safety of the citizens of Danville. The prosecution of violent offenders will also be addressed.

The weeklong operation, “No Limits,” focused not only on the apprehension of wanted violent felons, but the interdiction and advanced investigation into crimes of violence and drug trafficking. During the operation, multiple offenders were arrested on outstanding warrants.