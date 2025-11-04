30 Days of Hope: Meet Savannah!

Fourteen-year-old Savannah has a bright smile, a kind heart, and a zest for life that shines through in everything she does.

She loves summer, her favorite food is steak, and her favorite movie is Finding Nemo. When she talks about her future, her eyes light up.

“I would like to be a police officer and a cheerleader,” she said.

Savannah describes herself as beautiful and fun — and anyone who meets her would agree. She’s spunky, energetic, and full of determination. Whether she’s roller-skating, biking, or hiking through the woods, Savannah puts her whole heart into everything she does.

She loves animals, especially dogs, and enjoys playing with and cuddling them whenever she can. She also loves helping around the house with cleaning and cooking.

Savannah is known for her caring nature. If she notices someone feeling down, she’ll check in to ask if they’re OK — and offer a few words of encouragement to lift their spirits.

At school, she’s a social butterfly who enjoys making new friends and learning new things. Her favorite color is blue, just like her eyes, and she loves dressing up, wearing lip gloss, and expressing herself through makeup.

But more than anything, Savannah dreams of having a family.

She hopes for “a good family that treats me right, a fun family, an honest family.”

Savannah dreams of simple joys — going to the beach, visiting Disney World, and sharing laughter with the people she loves. She hopes for a family that will give her consistency, love, and a safe place to grow.

Savannah would thrive in a family with a strong female role model, animals, and maybe even some siblings to play with.

For Savannah, family means belonging — and the chance to create happy memories together.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Savannah, click here.

You can also learn about Savannah here.