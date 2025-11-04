God’s Pit Crew responds to Hurricane Melissa, delivering urgent aid to Jamaica

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew announced Tuesday that it would be mobilizing to provide urgent relief to families and communities across Jamaica that were devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

God’s Pit Crew tractor-trailers are currently en route to Miami, where they will deliver vital resources to be airlifted to Jamaica. The shipment includes Blessing Buckets – each packed with over 30 essential items such as bottled water, shelf-stable food, hygiene supplies a Bible and more – along with pallets of generators.

Officials say the mission is being carried out in partnership with ministry partner Agape Flights. In the coming weeks, God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response leadership team will be on-site in Jamaica to meet with local leaders, churches and organizations on the ground to assess needs and prayerfully determine how the ministry can provide long-term recovery.

“Our hearts break for the people of Jamaica who have lost so much in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. We are deeply grateful for our partners and for everyone who helps make this kind of response possible. Every Blessing Bucket, every generator, every single act of compassion is a reflection of God’s love, and a way to bring hope to the people who are hurting,” Randy Johnson, President of God’s Pit Crew, said.