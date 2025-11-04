Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

How the Commonwealth counts every vote this Election Day

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

"I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot box at a polling place, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – As thousands and thousands of Americans head to the polls to vote, many factors go into counting those votes to determine who the winner is.

Various registrars across the country - including here in the Commonwealth - will be counting up each vote made from everyone who casts a ballot.

Recommended Videos

This includes early ballots, in-person and mail-in ballots.

Ten News reporter Jason Freund will have more throughout Tuesday’s election.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos