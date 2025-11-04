Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney race features incumbent Bethany Harrison, challenger Chris White

City of Lynchburg continues to work on revitalizing downtown and beyond

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg voters head to the polls today to decide who will serve as the city’s Commonwealth Attorney. The race features incumbent Bethany Harrison, who is seeking her third term, against local defense attorney Chris White, making his first run for the office.

This election has drawn extra attention due to the candidates’ shared courtroom history and a legal dispute over how White’s name appears on the ballot.

Years ago, Harrison prosecuted White in a criminal case, but the jury found him not guilty. Right after, White sued Harrison’s office and the City of Lynchburg. Both candidates emphasize that their past legal encounters do not define their campaigns, despite the public focus on their history.

More recently, White argued that listing him as Christopher G. White could confuse voters who know him as Chris White. He filed a lawsuit seeking to pause voting, redo any ballots already cast, and more than $900,000 in damages. The Lynchburg Judge dismissed the motion mainly due to White naming the wrong defendant.

As Lynchburg residents cast their votes, the outcome will determine the city’s top prosecutor and shape the local justice system for years to come.