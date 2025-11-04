Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Vice President Dick Cheney

FILE - Vice President Dick Cheney awaits another Senator in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington in this Jan. 4, 2007 file photo, where he administered the Senate oath during re-enactment swearing-in ceremonies. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Tuesday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Connolly passed away on Monday following complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family stated. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Cheney’s interment.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

