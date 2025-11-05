30 Days of Hope: Meet Nadia!

Nadia, affectionately called “Knot Knot,” is a sweet and engaging 15-year-old who is looking for a loving family where she can continue to grow, play, and thrive.

Nadia, affectionately called “Knot Knot,” is a sweet and engaging 15-year-old who is looking for a loving family where she can continue to grow, play, and thrive.

She needs a special family — one who is willing to engage with her as she continues to develop, offering love, stability, and care for her unique needs.

Although Nadia is nonverbal, she communicates through smiling, laughing, various sounds, and with simple assistive communication technology. She responds warmly to her younger sister and close family members, and maintaining those connections is vital. She loves music, giving hugs, and would love to have siblings.

She enjoys splashing and playing in water, toys that light up, are squishy, or textured, and delights in simple pleasures like bubbles, being read to, and swinging outdoors.

Nadia thrives in a family environment, loves interacting with caring, loving adults, and enjoys being around other children. She reads people’s energy well and is eager to share her joy and affection.

For Nadia, family means safety, love, and being celebrated every day. She is ready to share her heart and energy with a family who will help her continue to grow and reach her full potential.

