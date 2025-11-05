30 Days of Hope: Meet Tyrese!

Tyrese, affectionately known as Ty, is a lively and outgoing 15-year-old with a heart as big as his dreams. Friends describe him as “cool and funny,” and anyone who meets him quickly falls in love with his humor, energy, and easygoing nature.

Ty loves being outside and near the water, playing football, and spending time with animals of all kinds — he enjoys helping take care of them and would love a family that shares his passion. When he’s not outdoors, Ty can often be found playing video games or watching scary movies, and his favorite holiday is Halloween.

Recommended Videos

“I think I’m good at football. When I grow up I want to be an NFL player,” Ty said.

Education is also important to him, and he dreams of attending college one day.

“I want to belong in a family so I can get a good education and get in college,” he added, emphasizing the role a caring adult plays in helping kids succeed.

Ty is a good student who maintains strong grades and has the ability to make friends wherever he goes. He thrives around other children of all ages and loves spending time laughing and playing. A perfect day for Ty would be going to the beach, enjoying time outdoors, and having fun with a family who can provide the structure and support he needs.

Tyrese is ready to share his humor, energy, and big heart with a family who will encourage him, believe in him, and enjoy life alongside him. With his spunk, determination, and love of learning, Ty is sure to make a wonderful addition to any home.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Ty, click here.

You can also learn about Ty here.