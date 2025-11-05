WATCH: Breaking down Jay Jones’ Attorney General win

One of the most closely watched races in the Commonwealth was the contest for Attorney General between Democrat Jay Jones and Republican Jason Miyares.

The race drew extra attention after controversial 2022 text messages from Jones surfaced, in which he made violent remarks about political opponents.

Despite the backlash, Jones came out on top. After the results were called, 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman sat down with political analysts Dr. Ed Lynch and Dr. Cacye Myers to break down what led to Jones’ victory.

Lynch says what helped Jones, was tying Miyares to President Trump.

They’ve managed to do something which very few people can do, which is to talk about Donald Trump more than Donald Trump talks about Donald Trump - and it worked. It was very effective. A lot of the votes for Jones were probably cast before this in early voting, that probably helped him as well," Dr. Ed Lynch said.

Jones along with Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi will be sworn in this coming January.