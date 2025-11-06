‘Don’t Give Up’: Adult students at Virginia’s first adult high school make progress toward diplomas

ROANOKE, Va. – Months after Virginia opened its first adult high school, The Excel Center, the program’s students and teachers report that everything is going well, as the school gives everyone a second chance to earn their high school diploma.

The Excel Center, located at Melrose Plaza in Roanoke, launched earlier this year with support from Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Right now, more than 60 students are enrolled.

Unlike traditional GED programs that focus on test preparation, the center offers a comprehensive high school experience, providing classes in subjects such as science and English.

10 News had a chance to speak with Bruce Major, the school director of The Excel Center, before the first day of classes began in August. Major said getting your high school diploma can help you earn more money.

“So while GED programs and adult education programs are good, having a high school diploma gives you more growth potential in your employment as well as a higher increase of your monthly income,” said Major.

Students can also get certificates in different fields like healthcare and manufacturing. There is free childcare and transportation assistance. The good news is that adults can enroll year-round.

Students Porsche Calloway and Rosa Calloway Hudson are part of the inaugural class. They just finished their first term.

10 News had a chance to catch up with them and see how everything is going so far.

“I’m kind of grasping the contents of everything now because I’m in the class a little bit more. My first semester, I wasn’t, like, participating too much, but I come to class now, so I’m getting it. It’s working out for me,” said Rosa Calloway-Hudson.

Her sister, Porsche Calloway, echoed the mixture of pride and hard work the program demands. “It’s good, it’s challenging,” she said. “It’s pretty much getting along with all the classmates, teachers, and just overall just want to accomplish and finish this goal in this journey that I am on.”

The sisters, who haven’t been in school for more than about 25 years, said English is pretty challenging. While biology and math are some of the classes they look forward to every day.

Teachers are adapting, too. Samantha Steffen, the school’s English teacher, said the staff spent the first term learning how to pace classes and how best to use Friday tutoring to support learners who come in at very different levels.

“Really the only challenges we’ve had are trying to kind of find that level ground for everyone and find what would work best for all of the students together while still able to, you know, differentiate those different levels for them, especially in English, because people bring such different reading and writing skills. So that’s been a little bit of a challenge,” said Steffen.

Students are already thinking about the next steps after getting their diplomas. Porsche said she wants to start a pet care business that offers washing and grooming services.

“I would just say, just hang in there. Push yourself to the furthest limit of yourself,” said Porsche Calloway.

While her sister echoed similar sentiments.

“Just to have the high school diploma. Just to know that I challenged myself to do it, to get it done. You know, and then it shows my nieces and nephews that you can still do it regardless of what your age is. You can still it. Don’t stop, don’t give up, keep going,” said Rosa Calloway-Hudson.