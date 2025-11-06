‘Don’t Stop Believin:’ Legendary rock band, Journey, is coming to the Berglund Center in 2026

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than 50 years of rocking stages worldwide, iconic band Journey is hitting the road one last time and Roanoke is on the map.

The legendary rock band is bringing its Final Frontier Tour to Roanoke’s Berglund Center on June 4, 2026. The tour marks the band’s farewell after more than five decades of music.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

Journey will perform hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” and “Any Way You Want It” as part of a new stage production. The tour begins February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and includes 60 cities across North America.

The Roanoke show is part of the first leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale Nov. 14, with presales starting Nov. 11 for Citi cardmembers.

For more information and tickets, visit journeymusic.com .