Local News

Virginia Department of Forestry assisting in responding to 1,700-acre wildfire at Bald Mountain

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Governor Youngkin, in a social media post on Thursday, announced that the Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting the U.S Forest Service in responding to a 1,700-acre wildfire on federal land at Bald Mountain in Botetourt County.

Youngkin said the following in a statement:

The Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting the U.S. Forest Service in responding to a 1,700-acre wildfire on federal land at Bald Mountain in Botetourt County. Helicopters and two “Super Scooper” aircraft are supporting containment efforts. The Virginia Department of Forestry has crews, a dozer, and a Unified Command representative on scene.

Thank you to our brave firefighters working tirelessly to keep Virginians safe.

Governor Youngkin

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

