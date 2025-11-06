Virginia Department of Forestry assisting in responding to 1,700-acre wildfire at Bald Mountain

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Governor Youngkin, in a social media post on Thursday, announced that the Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting the U.S Forest Service in responding to a 1,700-acre wildfire on federal land at Bald Mountain in Botetourt County.
Youngkin said the following in a statement:
Recommended Videos
The Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting the U.S. Forest Service in responding to a 1,700-acre wildfire on federal land at Bald Mountain in Botetourt County. Helicopters and two “Super Scooper” aircraft are supporting containment efforts. The Virginia Department of Forestry has crews, a dozer, and a Unified Command representative on scene.
Thank you to our brave firefighters working tirelessly to keep Virginians safe.Governor Youngkin