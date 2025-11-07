Danville Public Schools launches investigation into alleged social media post made by employee

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools released a statement after it was made aware of an alleged controversial social media post that was made by a faculty member.

Danville Public Schools told 10 News that an investigation into the matter has been launched and the employee will not be allowed on school grounds until the investigation is resolved.

The school issued the following statement regarding the incident and the investigation:

We are aware of a recent social media post involving one of our employees that has caused concern within our school community. We take such matters very seriously, as the content shared does not reflect the values or expectations of professionalism that guide our division. Upon learning of the post, DPS immediately began reviewing the situation in accordance with division policy and procedures. We have also been in contact with the Danville Police Department. The employee involved will not be present on school grounds while this matter is under investigation. Danville Public Schools remains committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. Because this is a personnel matter, no additional information can be shared at this time. We appreciate the understanding and support of our community as we address this situation promptly and appropriately. Danville Public Schools

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story with information as we receive it.