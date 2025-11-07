Tickets currently on sale for Illuminights: Experience 650,000 dazzling lights starting Nov. 22

Tickets for Illuminights are currently on sale!

Illuminights is back for its seventh year, lighting up nearly half a mile of trail with over 650,000 dazzling lights.

This year, attendees can enjoy two new themes: “Under the Sea” and “VA250.” The VA250 section celebrates Virginia’s 250th anniversary with patriotic scenes featuring red, white, and blue lights.

“We have a theme section specifically for VA250,” Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, said. “So you’ll see some patriotic scenes and some red, white, and blue lights throughout that area during this year in Illuminights in preparation for 2026.”

Tickets are priced at $18 for anyone 16 and older, while children ages 3 to 15 can enter for $8.

Illuminights opens on November 22 and runs through January 4.