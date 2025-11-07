Two arrested following narcotics investigation in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested two individuals after the issuance of a narcotics warrant on Reed Creek Drive.

According to officials, on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. the warrants were served in the 1800 block of Reed Creek Drive. The warrants were obtained following a multi-month narcotics investigation conducted by the HCSO’s Vice Unit.

The primary target of the operation was William Servin, who had been under investigation by the unit for several months in connection with the distribution of illegal narcotics. Rhonda Hutcherson was also identified as being involved in the ongoing criminal activity associated with those locations.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the VICE Unit purchased illegal narcotics from the Reed Creek Drive residences.

During the search of both residences, investigators recovered a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, packaging supplies and digital scales consistent with the distribution and use of narcotics.

As a result of the operation, Servin and Hutcherson were arrested and charged with the following:

William Servin:

Sale Schedule I or II drugs

Rhonda Hutcherson:

Possession of Schedule I or II drugs

The investigation remains active.