Virginia Tech Center for the Arts hosts “The Great War”

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech is currently hosting a one-of-a-kind show called “The Great War.” The Dutch Company Hotel Modern blends theater, visual arts, animation, film and music to reconstruct scenes from WWI.

For the first time since 2018, Hotel Modern is bringing its art to the United States.

Four artists on stage recreating the sounds and sights from letters written by a French soldier to his mother during WWI.

“We were wondering what it is like for a soldier to be in war. And the first world war is such a impressive, awful war.” Pauline Kalker, actress

“Then I met a friend of mine. And I told him about it. He said, I’ve got letters from a soldier from the First World War. All the letters from one soldier to his mother. Then we had a central figure and stories.” Herman Helle, visual artist

As the letters are read, visual artists create the scene on a small set projected on a large screen, and as the visuals are being created, sound artist Arthur Sauer matches the story with the sounds he creates.

“The First World War is the first technological war. So a Tank, a submarine, an airplane. And each technology has it’s own sound. So I can make soundscapes for this specific technology and of course I am dependent on them and what they do. It’s a sort of interactive process in the end.” Arthur Sauer, sound artist

Dry ice and water create mustard gas, parsley and sawdust become trees and soil. And just days away from Veterans’ Day. A show like this can bring a new understanding of the horrors of WWI.

“We bring it live. It happens in front of your eyes but you are totally in this war. You are sucked into the story. And yeah people are very emotional afterwards. And we also hear that Veterans of today, they recognize the experience.” Pauline Kalker, actress

Hotel Modern was especially excited to bring this show to Blacksburg due to the corps of cadets and the deep military history of Virginia Tech, including students who died in service during the Great War.

Hotel Modern’s final performance in Blacksburg is Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 pm. The Great War is best suited for adult audiences. You can purchase tickets here or at the Center for the Arts box office.