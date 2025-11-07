Virginia wildfires uncontained, firefighting efforts ramp up

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two wildfires continue to burn in the Jefferson National Forest near Oriskany, with the Bald Mountain fire covering approximately 2,000 acres along the Botetourt-Craig County line, according to Botetourt County officials.

Several forest service roads are now closed for firefighter and public safety:

Forest Service Road 180 (Lignite Mine Road) from Route 615 to Route 617 in Botetourt County

Forest Service Road 179 (Bald Mountain Road)

Forest Service Road 181 in Craig County

Daniel Murray, Botetourt County Emergency Manager, first detected the fires Wednesday morning during a drone flight, immediately alerting federal officials. The fires are burning in the Eastern Divide Ranger District of the Jefferson National Forest.

A multi-agency response is underway, with resources from the U.S. Forest Service, Virginia Department of Forestry, and local fire departments on scene. Current firefighting resources include:

Four 20-person crews

Eight engines

Three helicopters

Two Super Scooper aircraft

The second fire, known as the Lignite fire, covers approximately 130 acres. Neither fire is contained at this time, officials said.

While smoke remains visible in New Castle, Oriskany, and surrounding communities along State Route 615, officials say the location and terrain pose no immediate threat to nearby residents or homes. Fire crews are continuing suppression efforts and building containment lines through the evening.

The wildfire response has stretched across Botetourt County this week. County fire units also provided support for a separate fire along Route 460 in Bedford County on Wednesday, demonstrating what officials called their commitment to regional partnership.

Fire & EMS officials strongly urge residents to avoid any type of open burning and exercise extreme caution with anything that could generate a flame or spark until winds subside.

The U.S. Forest Service continues to lead the response.