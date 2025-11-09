Town of Floyd honors military and veterans with annual Veterans Day Parade

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd may not be the biggest town in Southwest Virginia, but many who live there have deep respect for the military.

“There are a lot of veterans here in Floyd County and it has a very long record of serving the country in all different conflicts and in peacetime as well,” parade organizer Greg Johnson said.

This is why the streets were filled for Sunday’s Veterans Day Parade, so the people could show appreciation for their veterans.

The parade was put together by VFW Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127, while the Floyd County Women’s Club put out a USO-style canteen.

All of this was done while showing the future generation what the town values the most.

“It’s really exciting that such a small town has such a huge turnout for this parade. I think that it’s really important, especially for our kids and especially from our generation, we’re all Global War on Terror vets,” Mountain Valor Executive Director and Navy Veteran Kat Whittenberger said. “It’s really important for our kids to see what kind of respect a veteran gathers and they kind of understand why their parents are gone so much.”

Mike Estes attended the parade, but he is not a veteran. His son Jason is a veteran and lost his leg during a tour in Iraq, and his father is proud that his son still gets shown respect.

“Jason was 19 when he was injured, he’s been in his wheelchair for 20 years now,” Estes said. “I think people can remember the fact that there is a cost that’s associated with that and what you did for your country.”

Sunday’s parade proves that this small town is filled with American spirit.

“I think this is a great demonstration of not only patriotism in general, but appreciation to the veterans,” Johnson said.