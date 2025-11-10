30 Days of Hope: Meet Amanuel!

Full of energy and humor, Amanuel loves playing games with friends, spending time outdoors and making crafts.

Eleven-year-old Amanuel has a love for dark chocolate ice cream and pizza.

“Cheesy crust,” he said with a grin.

He enjoys movies like Cars 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog, and one of his favorite pastimes is building Legos.

“I’m good at building Legos. I have a collection box,” Amanuel said proudly.

Full of energy and humor, Amanuel loves playing games with friends, spending time outdoors and making crafts. He says he can run as fast as his favorite character, Sonic.

But Amanuel has a bigger dream than ice cream and movies: a family to share life’s adventures with.

“I would like to go to Disney with a family,” he said.

Those who know Amanuel describe him as intelligent, kind, and thoughtful. He remembers the smallest details and loves sharing what he knows. The ideal family for him would be patient and supportive, helping him learn and grow while providing him with the love and care he deserves.

Amanuel is ready for a family he can count on — one that will laugh with him, play with him, and be there through everything.

If you would like to learn more about adopting Amanuel, click here.

You can also learn about Amanuel here.