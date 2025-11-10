30 Days of Hope: Meet Jayden!

Fifteen-year-old Jayden is a quiet, thoughtful teen with a love for music, video games and sports.

“Shooting guard,” he said, describing his role on the basketball court.

Jayden is also a chef in the making.

“I think [I was] 11 since I started cooking,” he said. “I can make pasta, spaghetti, and I know how to make homemade sauce.”

He enjoys sharing the food he makes with the people he cares about.

“I just feel comfortable. I just feel like I belong there,” Jayden said, describing the kind of family he hopes to have.

Those who know Jayden say he is generous, respectful and honest about his feelings. He’s a good listener and has an engaging personality, though he may be shy at first.

Jayden does well in school. In his free time, he also enjoys reading and going outside.

Jayden would thrive in a family that nurtures him, helps him build life skills, and gives him the patience and support he needs. He hopes for a home with a mom and dad who will help him feel secure, strong and allow him to just be a kid.

If you would like to learn more about adopting Jayden, click here.

You can also learn about Jayden here.