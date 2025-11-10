30 Days of Hope: Meet Oli!

Sixteen-year-old Bailey, who goes by Oli, is a sweet, insightful teenager with a love for drawing, writing and caring for others.

“I want a family that’s very understanding,” Oli said.

She enjoys writing poems to express her feelings and has recently created beautiful works exploring what it means to grieve.

“Right now I’m writing a book of poems and I’m someday going to publish it,” she said.

Oli is also an avid reader, a good listener, and someone her friends turn to for support. She loves Spiderman, listening to music, and is motivated toward positive self-change. Those who know her say she is wise beyond her years.

She’s organized, loyal and talented, especially when it comes to basketball and writing.

Oli leads her own treatment team meetings and consistently expresses her needs in a clear and appropriate manner. She thrives when she has support from adults who can guide her through challenges.

Oli dreams of becoming a social worker one day and believes deeply in the importance of family connection. She stays in contact with her sister and grandmother, who live in another state.

“Families always move as one. They tend to stick together, no matter if it’s an animal family, an insect family, or a human family. And that’s how I feel families should be,” she said.

Those who know her say Oli would flourish in a loving, understanding home — a family that will support her as she grows and stick by her no matter what.

If you would like to learn more about adopting Oli (Bailey), click here.

You can also learn about Oli here.