Lynchburg Public Library to undergo renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Renovations are coming to the Lynchburg Public Library!

Starting Monday, staff are getting the building ready for a new look by packing up books and moving furniture. As a result, certain parts of the building will be closed.

“We still want them to come see us at the Miller Center, we’re at the ground level. So we will be open, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., we really want to see them at the Miller Center... Our Downtown branch library is also still open...”

Beverly Blair, Library Director

Officials say they hope to have most of the project underway by December.

