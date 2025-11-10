Roanoke Police investigating Monday shooting that injured teen

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Monday that it was investigating a shooting that took place just past midnight.

According to the police, the shooting occurred at 12:42 a.m. when officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 2900 block of Williamson Road NW. Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A possible crime scene was located in the area of Averett Street and Hillcrest Avenue. NW.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.non-life-threatening