Virginia Department of Forestry Urges Fire Safety as Wildfires Blaze Amid Fire Season

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Two wildfires burning in Virginia’s George Washington and Jefferson National Forest mark what officials say is just the beginning of the fall fire season, with dry conditions raising concerns across the region.

According to the USDA Forest Service, the Bald Mountain Fire has consumed nearly 3,000 acres and is 65% contained, while the nearby Lignite Fire has burned 174 acres and reached 90% containment. Multiple agencies, including firefighters from Craig and Botetourt counties and the Department of the Interior, have joined forces to battle the blazes.

“Any time it’s dry outside we just really want to be careful about any kind of open flames we’re burning because it can easily ignite, especially if it’s windy — it causes a lot of issues,” says Taylor Lunsford, Recruitment and Retention Specialist for Botetourt Fire and EMS.

Human Activity Drives Fire Risk

The Virginia Department of Forestry reports that nine out of ten wildfires in the state result from human activity. With fall’s dry winds and accumulating leaves creating perfect fire conditions, officials are urging extra caution.

“It’s very easy for anything to ignite and catch fire and spread out of control,” Lunsford warns. The situation is particularly concerning in Southwest Virginia, where debris from Hurricane Helene has left additional fuel for potential fires.

Prevention Measures

Fire officials recommend several precautions:

Avoid outdoor burning during dry, windy conditions

Choose flat locations away from vegetation for any necessary burning

Keep fires small and manageable

Maintain immediate access to water and firefighting tools

Keep a phone nearby for emergency calls

Never leave fires unattended

Ensure fires are completely extinguished and cool before leaving

Regional Response

The Department of Forestry has positioned firefighters in every county across Virginia for the fall fire season, which runs through November 30. The agency has deployed:

345 part-time firefighters

15 seasonal firefighters

Equipment checks across all operational regions

Coordination with local fire departments

Despite above-normal precipitation earlier this year, August and September recorded below-average rainfall, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. Current forecasts predict higher-than-normal temperatures this fall, with Central Virginia and the western regions facing the greatest drought concerns.

Officials expect approximately 200 wildfires to burn between 1,500 and 2,500 acres through November. Residents are urged to check local restrictions and temporary burn bans before conducting any outdoor burning.