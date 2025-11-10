WATCH: Veterans Day flag display unveiled in Salem

SALEM, Va. – More than 500 flags have gone up at the American Legion Post 3 in Salem since last Friday ahead of Veterans Day Tuesday.

Volunteers were able to put up 200 flags during last year’s effort, but this year, they were able to get 512 sponsored flags up. The flags will be out through this Saturday, representing the special men and women keeping the community safe.

“Our motto in Rotary is service above self, and we do a lot of things, but in this project, this is all about honoring the veterans and other first responders that we’ve expanded to include in that,” said Jim Watts of the Salem Rotary Club Field of Honor Committee.

A closing ceremony begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with speakers including Salem Mayor Renée Turk.