Local News

16 DMV locations honor Purple Heart recipients with new reserved parking spaces

Newly revealed Purple Heart recipient parking spots at Virginia DMVs. (Copyright 2025 by Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles - All rights reserved.)

16 DMV locations in Virginia now have reserved parking spaces for Purple Heart recipients.

In honor of Veterans Day, the DMV’s Richmond Customer Service Center held a ceremonial unveiling of the new parking space, while also acknowledging the other 15 that are now available in the commonwealth.

The following locations now have designated parking spaces for Purple Heart recipients:

  • Richmond Headquarters
  • Alexandria
  • Chesterfield
  • Fairfax Braddock
  • Fairfax Westfields
  • Franconia
  • Hampton
  • Manassas
  • Norfolk Military
  • Norfolk Widgeon
  • Roanoke
  • Sterling Free Court
  • Tysons Corner
  • Virginia Beach Buckner
  • Virginia Beach Hilltop
  • Woodbridge

These locations were selected because of the number of Purple Heart recipients in nearby communities.

“This isn’t just a parking space—it’s a lasting expression of our deep respect for the service members who have worn our nation’s uniform. The DMV is committed to serving every customer with dignity and every time a Purple Heart recipient parks here, we hope they feel the gratitude of all Virginians."

DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey

