16 DMV locations honor Purple Heart recipients with new reserved parking spaces

16 DMV locations in Virginia now have reserved parking spaces for Purple Heart recipients.

In honor of Veterans Day, the DMV’s Richmond Customer Service Center held a ceremonial unveiling of the new parking space, while also acknowledging the other 15 that are now available in the commonwealth.

The following locations now have designated parking spaces for Purple Heart recipients:

Richmond Headquarters

Alexandria

Chesterfield

Fairfax Braddock

Fairfax Westfields

Franconia

Hampton

Manassas

Norfolk Military

Norfolk Widgeon

Roanoke

Sterling Free Court

Tysons Corner

Virginia Beach Buckner

Virginia Beach Hilltop

Woodbridge

These locations were selected because of the number of Purple Heart recipients in nearby communities.