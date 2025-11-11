30 Days of Hope: Meet Emmy!

Fifteen-year-old Emberlyn, or “Emmy” for short, is described as an old soul with a big heart and a contagious smile.

“What I’m most proud of is how far I’ve gotten in life and how much I’ve grown up,” Emmy said. “Because now I’m like a good, quiet kid who listens and helps others through their problems. Because there are a lot more people out there in this world that need someone to listen.”

Emmy loves art, fashion, and laughter, but there’s one thing she’s not a fan of.

“The grossest thing I have ever eaten has had to have been broccoli,” she said with a grin.

Those who know Emmy best say she’s caring, witty and will have you laughing for hours. She’s a talented artist who loves to paint and draw in her free time, and she also enjoys music, dancing, reading, and spending time with animals.

When it comes to the future, Emmy hopes to go to college, travel, and see the world — especially famous art destinations.

“I really want to go see the Sistine Chapel,” she said.

More than anything, Emmy dreams of finding a forever family that shares her values of kindness and mutual respect.

“The words I would use to describe a family is loving, kind and treats their child with respect. And the child treats the parents with respect,” she said.

Emmy would do best in a home with a single mother who’s active and loves new experiences, but who also makes time for family dinners and connection. She thrives with structure, routine and the reassurance of people who will stand by her no matter what.

This artistic, thoughtful teen is ready to find the family who will travel, laugh and grow with her — a place where she can truly belong.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Emmy, click here.

You can also learn more about Emmy here.