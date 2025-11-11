Skip to main content
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound causing delays

Crash (courtesy of VDOT) (VDOT2025)

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 154.3 in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT. All south lanes are closed and traffic backups are approximately 3 miles. A detour has been established at exit 156 to US-11 South, to ALT VA-220 North, to exit 150 on ram to I-81 South.

Stay with 10 News for updates.

A second motor-vehicle crash on I-81 Southbound in near mile marker 171.9 in Botetourt County is also causing delays. The south right lane and right are closed.

Crash (Courtesy of VDOT) (VDOT2025)

