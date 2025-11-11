Virginia Tech celebrates Veterans Day on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has a deep military history with multiple Medal of Honor recipients and countless veterans who have come through the Corps of Cadets.

“We learn a lot about the history of the Corps. There’s a ton of people that have come before. It’s touching, it gives a lot of people in the corps a sense of purpose. Kind of revitalizes us, gets us back on the right track thinking about what we are going to be doing in the next couple of years.” Scott Sokoloff, Junior VT Student Corps of Cadets Member

Some current students are veterans themselves, and the school’s ties to the military are especially important.

“This definitely meant a lot for me, and my fellow marines that were out there. For myself I think that the transition from the Military to Virginia Tech has given me a home.” Emmanuel Veneracion, 5-year Navy & Marine Veteran

To honor the men and women who are veterans of the U.S. Military, the Office of Veteran Services at Virginia Tech is allowing people to plant American flags on the Drillfield and add a small note for the veterans they want to acknowledge.

“My dad is deceased. He was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force. It’s been a little over 5 years now. The flag I just put down has my dad’s name on it. And it’s really just a day of reflection for me to think about my dad.” Gabriel Morales, Junior VT Student Corps of Cadets Member

Students walking across the Drillfield would stop at the display and take a moment to think of the sacrifices made that provided the freedoms they have.

“What we are observing is, as someone adds a nametag and then puts that flag into the ground. They’re stopping, and they are taking a moment to think about whoever that is.” Jana Moser-Moore, Director of The Office of Veteran’s Services at Virginia Tech

“My dad did three tours in Afghanistan. So him sacrificing himself so that I can have these freedoms along with everyone else in this country. It’s just been more emotional than a regular day.” Madison Schwanz, VT Senior & Daughter of Veteran

Virginia Tech also held a wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday morning. In addition, the Men’s Basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 16, will be military appreciation night.