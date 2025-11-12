2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s New River Valley raises $75,000 to fight Alzheimer’s Disease

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s New River Valley raised a whopping $75,000 to support the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia sincerely thanks the many dedicated Walk participants, volunteers and sponsors who made the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s NRV a tremendous success. The funds raised will help fuel disease research while also providing critical care and support to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Jeanne Snyder, Community Executive

Alzheimer’s is the leading cause of death in the United States and continues to affect millions nationwide. More than 7 million Americans currently live with the disease, including 165,000 in Virginia. Additionally, over 12 million family members and friends provide care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias across the country.

The funds raised will support care, research, and support programs run by the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s Walk, held Nov. 2 at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg, drew 720 registered participants across 37 teams. Sigma Kappa Epsilon Chi from Virginia Tech was the top fundraising team, raising more than $35,000.

I walked in honor of my grandmother, who is currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and for all families impacted by this devastating disease. My grandmother’s diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s five years ago has deeply affected both me and my family, and we continue to face the emotional and physical toll that this disease brings. Madeline Rudd, captai of the Sigma Kappa team

Our very own 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman was the host of the opening ceremony.