“An inspirational educator”: Danville Public Schools names its district Teacher of the Year

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools has announced its district Teacher of the Year.

Woodberry Hills Elementary School Reading Specialist Robyn Brandon has eight years of teaching experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree from Averett University.

Brandon’s teaching career started in Uganda, where she worked as a Peace Corps Teacher. Following this, she came to Danville Public Schools to teach English Language Arts at O.T. Bonner Middle School. She was also a literacy coach there before going to Woodberry Hills as a reading specialist.

During her time at Woodberry Hills, Brandon has taken on several roles, including Lead Mentor, MTSS Team Leader, Praise Report Chair, PBIS committee member and Wolfpack Newsletter committee member.

Outside of school, she serves as a reading specialist with the Danville Church and Community Tutorial Program and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Principal Mildred Richardson praised Brandon for her unwavering dedication to supporting her students and helping them succeed.

“Ms. Brandon’s impact is felt throughout Woodberry Hills Elementary,” Richardson said. “As an inspirational educator, she provides children and staff with unique opportunities for growth academically and personally.”

Brandon stated that being named Teacher of the Year is “an incredible honor and a truly humbling experience.”

My first thought was, I wish my mother could see this. This recognition reflects not only my personal dedication but also the collective effort of my colleagues, administrators, and scholars at Woodberry Hills Elementary School. I once asked God to reveal my purpose in life, and that journey took me all the way to Uganda, Africa and back home to Danville, Virginia, where I discovered that my purpose is my passion for teaching. Shaping young minds is truly a gift, and I am deeply grateful to have been entrusted with it. Woodberry Hills Elementary School Reading Specialist Robyn Brandon

Brandon will serve as the district’s nominee for the 2027 Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year.

“We are so proud of Ms. Brandon,” Danville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said. “Her dedication and passion are clear in her everyday work. We are honored to have her at Danville Public Schools.”