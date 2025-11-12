Danville Police Department in seeking public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department announced Tuesday night that it was looking for a missing 17-year-old boy who is considered to be endangered.

Neel Vishnubhotla was last seen at a residence in the 100 block of Montague Street going toward West Main Street wearing a white t-shirt, red pajamas and no shoes.

Vishnubhotla is described as 5′8 inches, weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

