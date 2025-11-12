Giles County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting elderly residents

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm about a scam targeting elderly customers of home security companies.

In recent weeks, scammers have contacted customers, falsely claiming they need to upgrade their security equipment. The callers ask for bank account information, saying they do not accept credit cards.

Authorities say the scammers appear to have knowledge of the customer’s current security system and use misleading information to convince them they represent the company they already use.

In one case, a company showed up to install new security equipment that appeared to work. However, it was later determined that the company had provided false information to convince the customer to switch to their service.

"As a rule, we always recommend that consumers stay away from high-pressure salesmen who call on the phone," the sheriff’s office said. “If a customer is interested in a product, it is always best practice for them to research and reach out to the company. We encourage consumers to be cautious when giving out personal or financial information."