Local gas prices and trends in our region and the state

According to GasBuddy, gas prices across the nation have risen by 4.8 cents over the last week and stands at $3.03 nationally. Here in Virginia, we are a little under that average, but not by much, at $2.96/gal.

“The national average price of gasoline edged higher last week, with the vast majority of states seeing prices climb,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in the Great Lakes and West Coast have kept prices elevated, and gasoline inventory data from the government showed another large weekly drop in supplies, which has temporarily propped up prices. With thousands of flight cancellations ahead of Thanksgiving due to the FAA flight cuts, there could be slight shifts in gasoline demand, which may limit any near-term declines.”

Recommended Videos

Here are some average gas prices in our region:

Roanoke: $2.70

Salem: $2.90

Craig Co.: $2.92

Botetourt: $2.84

Franklin Co.: $2.81

In the Blacksburg Metro area, gas prices are around $2.82/gal. Prices in Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania Counties are all around the average for Virginia, with Pittsylvania having the lowest price at $2.86/gal. In the Lynchburg metro area, the average gas price is above the state average at $3.04/gal. According to GasBuddy, Virginia is the 22nd least expensive state to get gas as of Nov. 12.

Some cheap places to get gas in the Roanoke area include:

BJ’s: $2.54

Sam’s Club $2.56

Dodge’s Store: $2.57

Walmart: $2.58

Marathon: $2.59

For more gas prices, trends and where to find the best prices in your area you can go to GasBuddy’s website here.