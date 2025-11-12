Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in Amherst County crash on Elon Road

The crash happened on Nov. 9 at about 1 p.m.

WSLS

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Amherst County.

The crash occurred on Sunday, Nov. 9, at about 1 p.m. on Elon Road. Authorities said 30-year-old Dakota B. Fitzgerald, of Madison Heights, was traveling eastbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide and lost control when trying to pass another vehicle.

Fitzgerald fell off the motorcycle and died at the scene. State police said the driver was wearing a helmet.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

