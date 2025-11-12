Skip to main content
No injuries reported after plane deviates from runway at Roanoke Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – A small Diamond general aviation aircraft went off Runway 24 into the safety area, and no injuries were reported, airport officials said.

Airport officials said the scene is now cleared and all runways are now open.

At 12:55 p.m., the airport said Runway 6-24 was closed while Virginia State Police conducted an on‑site investigation. The aircraft was towed after the investigation, and Runway 6-24 was reopened only after safety checks are completed.

One occupant was on board. There were no injuries and transports, the post said. The airport shared the incident at 12:25 p.m.

