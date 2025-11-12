Roanoke to hold four community listening sessions for Engagement Ready Roanoke project

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke will hold four community listening sessions for residents to share their experiences working with or communicating with the City.

These sessions are part of the Engagement Ready Roanoke project, created in partnership with the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance.

Feedback gathered will help develop a city-wide policy with guidelines to build trust and tailor community engagement efforts on a project-by-project basis. This will support the creation of a foundational nonprofit skills course and community engagement trainings for community leaders and City staff members.

The community listening sessions will take place on the following days and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Patrick Henry High School Cafeteria

Thursday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Western Virginia Water Authority on Hollins Road

Saturday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fire-EMS Training Center

Monday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Empowerment Center

Residents unable to attend in person can participate by completing an online survey at https://virginiatech.questionpro.com/roanokeengagement.