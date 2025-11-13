Mechanics Warn: Get your car winter-ready now to avoid costly repairs

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t wait until it’s too late, car mechanics are urging people to get their cars looked at now as winter approaches.

“I would highly suggest getting it done now. That way, if you’re caught in a bad storm, your car is prepared and you’re prepared as well,” said Driven Automotive Owner Klint Claiborne.

Claiborne reported seeing many tires, brakes, and coolant leaks because people wait too long. He said you can save lots of cash by getting these things done now.

“Try to get these things done preventatively, so that way it does not cost you a lot of money in the long run, and then it’ll end up costing you like tires or you get in an accident or you blow your engine during the winter, then you’re looking at a major repair at that time,” said Claiborne.

Driver Shawn Freeman shares a cautionary tale: “One time I didn’t have really good tires on my car and I slid into a ditch, so that wasn’t very good, so I try to avoid that.”

To avoid this, Claiborne said, do some maintenance on your car now. He suggested getting your oil checked, coolant flushed, checking your tires, and brakes.

It’s also important now to pay attention to any squeaking or roaring sounds while you’re driving your car.

Claiborne also said to have an emergency kit with you with things like:

Blankets

Water

Washer fluid

Antifreeze

Quart of oil

“I would highly suggest getting it done now. That way, if you’re caught in a bad storm, your car is prepared and you’re prepared as well,” said Claiborne.

Many of you are already getting a head start, too.

Local driver Benjamin Wilson explains his urgency: “Just because the weather is changing dramatically and you never know, it could be potential rainfall, then turn to ice.”

“You’ve got to be prepared because if you’re not, you could be caught off guard and you could be caught out in the weather and it would be bad,” said another driver, Chriscy Sledd.