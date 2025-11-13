No injuries reported after tractor-trailer and train collision in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – No injuries were reported after a train collided with a tractor-trailer that was across the tracks in Botetourt County Thursday, according to BOCO Fire and EMS.

Officials were notified of the crash that occurred in the 15000 block of Narrow Passage Road in Eagle Rock at 11:02 a.m.

Officials said that crews remain on the scene and there is no danger to the public but the public is asked to avoid the area of Narrow Passage near James Street while crews are working.

Officials with the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department said there is no hazardous materials risk. and reminds the public to be cautious around railroad crossings.