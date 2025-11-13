Powerball ticket bought in Pulaski County wins $1 million

PULASKI CO., Va. – According to Virginia Lottery Officials, an individual bought a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4625 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin. Officials say whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the owner of the ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

This was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing and one of only two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $512 million jackpot. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the VA Lottery for selling the ticket.