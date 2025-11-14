30 Days of Hope: Meet Tommy!

Thirteen-year-old Thomas, “Tommy” for short, may be shy at first, but behind his quiet nature is a sharp mind and a creative spirit.

“My favorite subject is science,” he said.

Tommy loves to build — whether it’s with Legos or using things he finds outside. His imagination comes to life through his creations, and he’s already thinking about how to turn that passion into a career.

“I want to be either a welder or a pilot,” Tommy said. “If I know how to weld, I could build more things.”

He also has a witty sense of humor that shines through when you least expect it.

“When I get older, I’m least looking forward to taxes,” he joked.

Those who know Tommy describe him as intelligent, resilient and thoughtful. He thrives on one-on-one attention and does best in a calm, supportive environment where he can feel safe and loved.

Tommy dreams of a forever family who will show up for him, nurture his curiosity and encourage his creativity — a family who will help him keep building, both with his hands and his heart.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Tommy, click here.

You can also learn more about Tommy here.