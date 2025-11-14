Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County closed Friday due to gas leak

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Colonial Elementary School announced Thursday evening that it would be closed on Friday after a gas leak was identified just past 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the gas leak was identified at 4:30 p.m., the source was located, and the leak has been stopped. However, as a result, the school will be closed Friday to allow crews time to complete repairs and ensure the building is safe for students and staff.

Officials said they anticipate returning to normal operations Monday morning, and the closure only applies to Colonial Elementary; the rest of the school division will operate on a regular schedule.