Lynchburg Fire Chief placed on administrative leave, deputy chief acting as chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Greg Wormser, Lynchburg’s fire chief, was placed on administrative leave on Friday, Lynchburg Fire Department Director of Communications and Public Engagement Anna Bentson announced.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Wright has been appointed as acting chief. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Brenda will conduct an external and independent review of the department’s recruitment and retention practices, personnel policies, and internal training protocols.

Authorities said there is limited information to share at this time. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.