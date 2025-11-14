Seniors swing into action at Kirk Family YMCA’s debut Golden Paddle Pickleball event

ROANOKE, Va. – The Kirk Family YMCA in Roanoke City is set to host its first-ever senior pickleball tournament, called the “Golden Paddle Pickleball Invitational,” with more than two dozen participants ready to compete.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, November 15. While registration is closed, spectators are welcome to attend and cheer on the participants.

“It’s our inaugural tournament, so we’ve got a big little amount of participation, good teams that have come out to participate in the tournament. So, we are just excited about this first try for us in doing a pickleball tournament,” said Gainsboro YMCA Executive Director Jonathan Pait.

For many seniors, pickleball has become more than just a sport—it’s a way to build social connections. David Frye, who will be competing in Saturday’s tournament, began playing pickleball six years ago and has experienced the sport’s social benefits.

“When my partner and I lose a game, normally you’d come off the court and you’d sit on the sidelines and then the social thing opens up and you learn about other people, you talk to people. You share aspects of pickleball that you like, or just what they’re doing with their lives,” said Frye.

Beyond pickleball, the YMCA emphasizes the importance of regular exercise for seniors’ overall well-being. Kirk Family YMCA Wellness Director Betty Bridges stresses the importance of seniors staying active.

“Here at the YMCA, we love to see older adults come in and feel empowered through their exercise. And it’s never too late to start. Even one session can help you feel better immediately,” said Bridges.

She said regular exercise, particularly 2-3 times per week, can help seniors with blood pressure, keep their brains sharp, and prevent falls.

The YMCA offers several senior-friendly fitness programs:

Forever Fit: A chair-based class focusing on strength training, balance, and flexibility

Chair Yoga and Zumba

Strength and Tone classes

Aquabilities: Low-impact water workouts

While registration for Saturday’s tournament is closed, pickleball enthusiasts can look forward to another tournament planned for January at the Tanglewood location. Additionally, the Kirk Family YMCA maintains pickleball courts that are open for those interested in learning the sport.

Tournament participants will receive commemorative T-shirts, and winners will be awarded special recognition.